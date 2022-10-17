FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road.

Police said a vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle. Two white sedans sustained heavy front-end damage.

A total of five adults were transported by medics to local area hospitals, police said.

On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said a rear seat passenger – 50-year-old Ma Ma Tar Amin of Fort Wayne – died at the hospital. Her cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries from the crash and her death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation.