Passenger dies after vehicle hits pole, rolls over

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man hospitalized after the vehicle he was in crashed into a pole in southwest Allen County Saturday has died.

Police and medics were called around 6 p.m. to the 5700 block of Lower Huntington Road, near Smith Road.

According to a report from the Allen County Coroner’s Office, a vehicle left the roadway, struck a pole and rolled over.

A passenger in the vehicle – 28-year-old Corbin James Reed of Yoder – was hospitalized after the crash. He was pronounced dead later.

The coroner’s office said Reed suffered multiple blunt force injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

This crash is under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.