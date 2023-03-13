LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – A passenger injured in a LaGrange crash Wednesday has died, according to Indiana State Police.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said 87-year-old Barbara Ebert died Sunday at a hospital in Fort Wayne.

According to ISP, a deputy with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department was driving on Detroit Street near a Dollar General when a car turned out of the store’s parking lot directly into the path of the deputy’s car. The police car hit the other vehicle on the driver’s side before running off the road and striking a tree, ISP said.

The driver, 80-year-old Lillian Jagoda, and her passenger, Ebert, were both taken to the hospital after the crash. It’s unclear what condition Jagoda is in.

The deputy was also hospitalized, and their condition is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation by ISP.