Passenger airlifted, driver arrested after ORV crash in Kosciusko County

PIERCETON, Ind. (WANE) — A man was airlifed to a Fort Wayne hospital after a crash on an off-road vehicle and the man driving was arrested Saturday.

It happened on EMS R4 Lane just east of Ridinger Lake in Kosciusko County.

Just after 7:40 p.m., Kosciusko County Central Dispatch received a 911 call advising of an ORV crash with injury. It was reported that the passenger on the ORV was unresponsive and CPR was being administered by a passerby. It was also reported that the driver fled the scene on the ORV.

The preliminary investigations shows the ORV rolled to its side pinning the male passenger. A passerby assisted in rolling the ORV over and began CPR on the unresponsive male. He was then airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

The driver fled the scene on the wrecked ORV, according to DNR.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate the abandoned ORV 3 miles from the crash scene at Deniston Natural Resource Area on Old State Road 30 at the Kosciusko and Whitley County Line. A Whitley County K9 unit tracked the driver across the property to a campsite where the driver displayed a firearm. Around 9:15 p.m. officers on scene were able to talk the driver into putting the firearm down and was then taken into custody.

Units assisting Indiana Conservation Officers at the scene include Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Pierceton Police Department, North Webster Police Department, Kosciusko County Fatal Crash Team, Warsaw Medic 7, Milford Medic 1, Lutheran Air