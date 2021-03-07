Pass the Torch for Women Foundation to host an International Women’s Day celebration with special guests



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Pass the Torch for Women Foundation will host an International Women’s Day celebration on Monday from 12-1 p.m virtually.

This event will highlight inspiring stories of women who overcome challenges to pave the future for women everywhere.

Some of the guest appearances will include Olympic Gymnast Gabby Douglas and professional surfer and shark attack survivor, Bethany Hamilton.

Special keynote speaker, Sola Adelowo, will attend. She serves as a leader, executive coach, and mentor to women pursuing professional and personal fulfillment. She launched ImageCube in Indiana to help clients master and amplify their executive presence. Her Nigerian ancestry inspired her path into entrepreneurship.

Registration can be found here. Tickets are $25. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m.