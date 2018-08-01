Party supplier Shindigz moving HQ downtown Fort Wayne

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shindigz

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Shindigz, a party-supply company based in South Whitley, will move its headquarters to downtown Fort Wayne.

Shindigz announced this week that it purchased Harrison Place, a five-story, 33,000-square-foot historic building at the southeast corner of Wayne and Harrison streets in downtown Fort Wayne. The company said it will remodel the fourth floor of the building this year and relocate its professional and administrative staff to the building.

The building will be renamed Shindigz Place in early 2019.

“We’re incredibly excited about this announcement and about the opportunities it creates for our company and our employees moving forward,” said Shep Moyle, chairman and co-owner of Shindigz. “We are also incredibly thankful to state, regional and local leaders for their support and partnership, including Indiana’s Economic Development Corporation, the City of Fort Wayne, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.”

Founded in 1926, Shindigz is a leading online and catalog retailer of party supplies, decorations and favors. It has more than 23,000 items for sale across three platforms, and ships throughout the United States and more than 50 foreign countries.

Shindigz said it considered relocating its headquarters in "several" other markets in other parts of the country. Moyle, though, said the company was committed to northeast Indiana.

The relocation of the corporate headquarters will place 40-50 new professional jobs in downtown Fort Wayne. Shindigz said that number could grow to 60 or 70 jobs over the next couple of years.

“We believe in the momentum and growth taking place in downtown Fort Wayne and in its ability to positively impact our growth goals and talent needs,” explained Dan Haight, CEO of Shindigz. “As a design and technology company first and foremost, we’ve worked hard to make Shindigz a premier career destination, and our relocation to downtown Fort Wayne will only strengthen and enhance that appeal to young professionals looking at Fort Wayne as a place where they can build their career.”

Shindigz will maintain its manufacturing and fulfillment operations in South Whitley. The company said it expects to invest in facility and operational upgrades beginning in 2019.