FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re scrambling to figure out the perfect spot for a first date, the search is over.

Yelp compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fort Wayne for a first date.

Yelp explained the process behind its rankings– the list was formed based on restaurants with a large concentration of reviews, and taking relevant key words to narrow down the list for a first date. Each restaurant was then ranked each by the total volume and ratings of reviews, among other factors.

Here’s the guide curated by Yelp:

Nawa

Nawa takes the top spot on the list. Located on The Landing, Nawa is known for its Asian cuisine, specifically Thai food. According to Yelp users, it’s the perfect spot for a first date in Fort Wayne.

Nawa The Hoppy Gnome

The Hoppy Gnome

This gastropub is a popular spot to grab a bite downtown. The restaurant is known for its creative selection of tacos but has much more to offer.

Baker Street Steakhouse

Baker Street is an upscale option known for– you guessed it– steaks.

Baker Street Steakhouse Junk Ditch Brewing Company

Junk Ditch Brewing Company

Junk Ditch has a few locations in the area, including another in Huntington and a food truck– the original spot in Fort Wayne is tucked away on West Main Street.

Hideout 125

Hideout 125 is a restaurant and bar that offers steaks, seafood and more with an elegant interior.

Hideout 125 Copper Spoon

Copper Spoon

This restaurant, located on the strip outside the TinCaps stadium, has a romantic atmosphere fit for a first date.

Don Hall’s Old Gas House

The Gas House is a classic choice with a variety of meals to choose from.

Don Hall’s Old Gas House Nori Asian Fusion

Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

On Fort Wayne’s north side is another restaurant that specializes in Asian cuisine and, according to Yelp, is a great option for a first date.

Three Rivers Distilling Company

This craft distillery is in downtown Fort Wayne. Be sure to check out the “Igloo Experience” for a cozy atmosphere in the wintertime.

Three Rivers Distilling Co. Haru Sushi Izakaya

Haru Sushi Izakaya

Rounding out the list is a sushi restaurant on Coldwater Road, across from Glenbrook Square mall.

When planning a first date, picking the perfect spot to eat is one less thing to worry about thanks to the options Yelp has ranked on this list.