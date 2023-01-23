A new plan proposed by River City Ventures LLC shows a boathouse/restaurant, concession and restrooms with a staging area for the pontoon party boats.

River City Ventures is not a ‘dance club on the river’ – attorney Tom Trent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Party pontoon boats are back on the planning agenda after responding to concerns about possible environmental impacts and the size of the operation.

River City Ventures had originally proposed two buildings on 4.53 acres of the wooded southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue, one being a 2,000 square foot stand alone restaurant with an elevated dining deck, and the other, a boat house to dock five pontoon boats owned and operated by Joey Tippmann.

A separate staging area is planned on the St. Joseph River, and the site is across Parnell from Johnny Appleseed park and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Now, the separate restaurant building has been eliminated. Tippmann is proposing a 4,400 square foot “family friendly” restaurant that would feature outdoor seating and parking with an environmentally-improved staging area for people arriving by boats, Tippmann’s attorney Tom Trent said.

View from the Parnell Avenue Bridge where staging area most likely will be for the new pontoon boat venture. Photo by Jamie Duffy

Approximate area where boathouse and amenities are to be constructed with Spy Run Extended in the back.

“We still have three weeks before the public hearing,” Trent said, giving the applicants time “to fine tune the presentation.”

Currently, Tippmann operates his business from Hall’s Deck House in downtown Fort Wayne and has for several years, Trent said.

Even though the Fort Wayne Plan Commission gave the application a “do-pass” in November, not everyone in the community was on board and a revised plan was submitted that will be presented Feb. 13.

Jacob Rose, principal planner for Allen County, said the plan commission re-opened the application because there’s new information.

“We need to take a fresh look at this project,” Rose said Monday. “We need another meeting to do that.” The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

The new building will have restrooms, and boaters who take advantage of the two-hour rides will also be able to use the restroom at Hall’s Deck next to Hall’s Gas House. The dock will accommodate Tippmann’s five pontoon boats, each of which can hold about 15 people, Trent said.

“A lot of real estate is owned by the government and private individuals,” Trent said, indicating it isn’t easy to find riverfront property. Tippmann is in sync with the city’s push to develop the riverfront and has been operating up and down the river for several years.

Trent has a problem with the pontoon boats being characterized as party boats, just for college and young adults.

“There’s this perception that he’s running a dance club on the river,” Trent said. “It’s a clean business operation that serves people of all ages. During the four-month period the boats are in operation there’s been very isolated incidents. It’s no different than any other small business would experience on a day-to-day business.”

The new plan also incorporates a rerouting of the Rivergreenway trail so that bicycle riders using the trail can “bike around the development as opposed to the existing trail. There was some concern about biker safety and bikers and patrons interfering with one another. We got that feedback. We developed a work around,” Trent said.

Trent added that the plan eliminates “a lot of sidewalk infrastructure to the river.”