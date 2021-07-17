Participants supported the waterways through Pedal Paddle Play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 6th annual Pedal, Paddle and Play event took place on Saturday at Promenade Park. Participants got the opportunity to experience Northeast Indiana’s land and water trails through a scavenger hunt, while raising money for them.

“We’re raising money for northeast Indiana water trails which is working to improve access and safety along the 567 miles of flowing water in northeast Indiana,” said Kyle Quant. “I think events like these are great for the community, it just helps bring everyone together for a common cause and it helps enhance outdoor recreation in our area.”

Funds raised from Pedal, Paddle and Play this year will be used to continue the Trail Head sign program for the 87 boat access sites on flowing waters in NE Indiana. Quandt said the event typically raises about $5,000.

“[The money] goes a long way for putting up wayfinding and information signs along the trails and working with communities to put access sites out,” said Quandt.

Those who participated in this year’s event got the opportunity to participate virtually or in-person. Due to the high waters, a nature walk replaced the event’s “paddle” feature.

The after-party at Auer Lawn featured cold drinks from Trubble Riverfront and information sessions with various environmental groups.

If you were unable to attend Saturday’s event but would still like to donate, click here.