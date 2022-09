FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed for the next few weeks for road work between two shopping centers, the City of Fort Wayne announced.

The city’s Traffic Engineering department said W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed between Edgebrook Drive and Mallard Cove Lane until Sept. 30. The Village at Time Corners and The Hollows bookend that portion of the road.

The road is closed while crews work on “turn lane improvements” at South Bend Drive, the department said.