CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday morning’s storms are starting to have an impact on Northeast Indiana. A viewer sent WANE 15 a photo showing a tree down in the middle of U.S. 33.

The above photo was sent to WANE 15 around 6 a.m. just north of Churubusco, between Blue Lake and Blue Ridge Estates. It is unclear how long traffic will be affected, but drivers should find an alternate route.

If you see any damage or have any photos of the storms, send them to WANE 15 using the Report!t tool.