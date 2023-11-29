ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — To help provide toys for children in need this holiday season, The Salvation Army and Parlor Doughnuts teamed up to host the “Parlor Express” event at the donut shop Wednesday.

Gaven Vogt, owner of Parlor Doughnut’s Fort Wayne location, said the event allowed the donut shop to interact with the community while also helping out those in need.

“We’re super excited to work with The Salvation Army,” Vogt said. “What they’re doing is amazing.”

Lt. Dena Smith, a corps officer with The Salvation Army, said people can donate new toys for children of all ages from babies to teenagers.

“We can’t do what we do without the support of the community,” Lt. Smith said.

Parlor Doughnuts hopes to collect 5,000 toys across 35 locations.

Parlor Doughnuts will also promote The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, and anyone who brings in a new toy will receive a free doughnut.