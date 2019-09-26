Parlor City Plaza set to open

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) Construction at the corner of Main and Market Street in downtown Bluffton is almost complete.

Parlor City Plaza is at the north and west corners of the Wells County Courthouse. The multi-use plaza will feature an outdoor stage and movie screen, electric hookups for food trucks, green scape and more.

The plaza will officially open Friday, September 27th with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting set to take place at 3 p.m. The community is encouraged to attend the event which will offer games, food, live music and more.