FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Parkview science program established in 1956 will now double the number of students accepted each year thanks to renovations to the health organizations Randallia campus, officials said Wednesday.

The Medical Laboratory Science Program can now admit 20 students per year, up from the nine it could accommodate in previous years.

Located in the lower level of Parkview Hospital Randallia, the program will also transition from a 10-month “rotation-based” model to a 12-month “student-based” model – previously, students completed lab training through clinical rotations.

Under a new student-based model, students will complete labs and lectures on the same subjects simultaneously, with the majority of their training taking place in a newly renovated student lab, officials said in a media release.

“We are thrilled to expand and enhance our program so we can offer even more people the opportunity to receive hands-on training and experience,” said Brian Goff, the program’s director, in the media release. “Medical lab science is often called the ‘stealth medical degree’ because most people think of becoming a doctor, nurse or pharmacist instead. But now is an especially exciting time to enter this lesser-known career field as we see incredible advances in science and technology, along with rapidly growing demand for more highly trained individuals.”

In the last three years, the program has maintained a 100 percent pass rate for national certification. Currently, the program also has a 100 percent job placement rate, officials said.

More details about the program, including how to enroll, can be found here.