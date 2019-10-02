Parkview Wabash Hospital ranked second nationally as a ‘Best Place to Work’

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Wabash Hospital was ranked second in the nation as one of the best places to work in healthcare.

Modern Healthcare’s 2019 list identified and recognizes the top 75 outstanding employers in the industry nationwide.

“With record unemployment levels, organizations face stiff competition to attract and retain top talent,” said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare.

“The providers and companies making this year’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare list understand the importance of creating an environment where employees can not only excel in their own development but contribute to the mission of improving care delivery.”

The rankings also included four other Parkview hospitals, including Parkview Noble (12th), Parkview Huntington (17th), Parkview Whitley (26th), and Parkview LaGrange (36th).