Parkview updates plans for southwest campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health is expanding its southwest location after the pandemic paused construction, allowing time to update plans and include a wider variety of services.

Located in the Inverness Centre plaza at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the health campus Parkview Inverness will be renamed Parkview Southwest as construction is completed.

“Parkview Southwest will allow us to deliver multiple levels of outpatient care in a more efficient manner, offering ‘hospital-like’ service without a hospital,” said John Bowen, the president of Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates. “This campus will meet a significant portion of patients’ care needs in one convenient location. Based on patient feedback, we are adding some of our most in-demand services to the campus, meeting more diverse clinical needs and making it easier for area residents to receive care closer to home.”

As previously planned, Parkview will construct a three-story specialty outpatient center at the southeast

corner of the campus. On the first floor, patients will have access to a 24-hour emergency room as well as lab and imaging services.

The second and third floors will house specialty care practices and clinics, including Parkview Physicians Group surgical and specialty providers, Parkview Neurosciences, services by the Parkview Cancer Institute and Parkview Heart Institute, and Orthopedics Northeast (ONE). The addition of these services expands access to some of the most commonly needed specialty care for patients in southwest Fort Wayne.

The existing ambulatory surgery center on Carnegie Boulevard will be remodeled to include more surgery and procedure rooms. The newly named Parkview Southwest Surgery Center will be used for common outpatient procedures.

An existing medical office building on the campus, located at the roundabout intersection of Glencarin

Boulevard and Carnegie Boulevard, will also be remodeled to become the Parkview Southwest Women’s

and Children’s Health Center. This location will include Parkview Physicians Group OB/GYN and

midwifery clinics, a pelvic health clinic, women’s imaging, and pediatric general and specialty care

clinics.

As part of the previously announced plans for the campus, Parkview opened a new primary care and

walk-in clinic at the southwest corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard in the fall of 2020.

Primary care services will continue to be offered at that location.

“We’ve truly reimagined the way we’re delivering care,” Bowen said. “By offering a full range of

outpatient services on one campus, we can care for patients in a convenient and efficient manner. The

multi-disciplinary approach gives patients access to nearly all the care they’ll need.”

New facilities and services at Parkview Southwest will add more than 160 jobs in clinical and non-clinical roles, as well as the addition of 15 new physicians and advance practice providers.

All construction is expected to be complete in 2023.