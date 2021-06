DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Starting this week, the DeKalb County Central Communications will no longer be dispatching EMS calls. The calls will be taken over by Parkview.

What does this mean?

When you call either 911 or the police department in need of EMS, dispatch will still answer. At the request of EMS you will be transferred to the Parkview EMS dispatch.

The DeKalb County Central Communications will continue to dispatch all police and fire departments.