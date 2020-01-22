Parkview to expand Warsaw facility into full-service hospital

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Parkview Health announced Wednesday morning it will expand and rename its facility in Warsaw. Parkview Warsaw will become a full-service hospital named Parkview Kosciusko.

Parkview Warsaw opened in 2016 and currently offers outpatient services including primary care, specialty clinics, rehabilitation therapy, imaging and an emergency department. Expansion plans call for space for up to 30 inpatient beds, surgical services and additional specialty care.

“As Parkview continues to grow in Kosciusko County, we look forward to embracing the community as a full-service hospital that offers comprehensive care,” said Jeffrey Rockett, vice president, outpatient services, Parkview Warsaw. “Building on the success of Parkview Warsaw, Parkview Kosciusko Hospital will increase access to high-quality care and reduce the need for residents to travel outside the county to see a Parkview provider.”

The expansion will be done in phases, starting with a build-out of the facility’s third floor. Eventually a 44,000 square foot expansion will be built on the west side of the facility. A new medical office building is also included in the plans.

Parkview’s plan still needs the approval of local government. The goal is to break ground in the spring of this year, with completion slated for 2022.