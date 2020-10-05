Parkview psychiatrists expect to see rise in mental health patients following election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the election less than a month away, psychiatrists are expecting to see more people with concerns about their mental health.

Parkview psychiatrist Dr. Jay Fawver, MD said they tend to see a spike in patients seeking help following every election. According to Fawver, this is because some people are anxious about how the outcome of an election could affect them in their everyday lives. Typically, the But most people tend to improve a few weeks after the votes have been counted.

“With different candidates being elected or not being elected, people tend to realize that in our country, things stay the same more than they will differ,” said Fawver. “There will be minor adjustments with how our lives will be affected but for the most part, life goes on.”

Fawver said people who spend hours a day following election coverage on their phones and televisions can be especially affected. This can lead to insomnia which can then lead to depression.

He suggests limiting your time following election news if you feel it is affecting your mental health.