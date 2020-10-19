Parkview program helps parents dealing with infant and pregnancy loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and WANE 15 is highlighting a program at Parkview that helps parents deal with their loss.

Parkview launched their Kindred Hearts Program in October of 2019 as a way to get immediate support for their parents who are facing the loss of a child at any stage of pregnancy.

“Kindred Hearts is a volunteer program where we specially train parents and even couples, we have some dads that participate,” said coordinator Kristen Riecke. “They do a lot of intense training with grief and helping make memories and that kind of thing.”

When a patient at a Parkview Birthing Center is admitted with the knowledge that they have lost the pregnancy or if it appears during the birth that loss is a possibility, Kindred Hearts volunteers are contacted to see if they have time to meet with the patient and whatever family they have with them. Sometimes, they are meeting the parents within hours of the delivery. Along with talking with them and answering any questions they may have, they also show parents what they can do to create memories of their child despite the short time they had together.

Kindred Hearts was not around when volunteer Jennifer Howey gave birth to her daughter Emery 9 years ago, but she said this aspect can be especially comforting as time moves on.

“[The woman] was so gentle with us but she was treating our child like a child,” said Howey. “Everything that she made in terms of the keepsakes and the pictures, I mean we still have them. I’m so grateful that I have that because it’s all I have now.”

Every person that volunteers for Kindred Hearts is there because they have dealt with their own pregnancy loss and want to support other parents going through the same. Although each story is different, they said it helps patients to know that they are not alone in their experience.

“It’s really comforting in such a heartbreaking moment to have someone who understands the situation and what they’re going through,” said Cori McKenzie, MCH Bereavement Coordinator.

Learn more about Kindred Hearts over on Parkview’s Website.