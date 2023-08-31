FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week, Parkview Health hospitals conducted full-scale disaster exercises with the support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The purpose of the exercises is to validate Parkview’s emergency response plans, policies and procedures by simulating a scenario in which the hospitals get an influx of patients in a short period of time, Parkview said in a release. This particular scenario was created based on a severe summer storm that impacted northeast Indiana in 2022. Unlike the real-life storm, the simulated weather event resulted in mass casualties, the release said.

“Parkview’s Emergency Management program is key to our ability to care for the community,

most recently playing a pivotal role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Donna

Van Vlerah, senior vice president of the Support Division at Parkview Health. “However, we want to be prepared for all types of emergencies, and training is an essential element. We are grateful for FEMA’s support with these exercises to help ensure Parkview is following best practices and

our teams can handle any potential situation.”