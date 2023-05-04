FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health Systems submitted plans this week for a new 34-acre development called Huntertown Crossing at the corner of Gump Road and State Road 3.

Zoned for a neighborhood center, the site includes a 6-acre project with a building that resembles a medical facility with a sign that reads Parkview Physicians Group.

Plans submitted indicate it will be a 17,000 square foot building with parking and landscaping.

Across Gump Road, which has seen bustling residential development on both sides in the last few years, a covered metal bench next to a sidewalk looks brand new.

WANE 15 has reached out to Parkview officials for further information on this mixed-use project. The development should be on the agenda at the June 15 Allen County Plan Commission’s public hearing, held at Citizens Square at 1 p.m.

proposed Huntertown Crossing

proposed Huntertown Crossing

Gump Road at State Road 3

Parkview property at Gump Road and State Road 3

new metal bench on Gump Road

The site plan includes 10 parcels that measure less than an acre up to 4.90 acres. The plan also shows a future detention pond that abuts an existing subdivision to the north. A new housing subdivision on Gump Road adjacent to the Parkview property is under construction.

Although the project is in Allen County, zoning is controlled by the town of Huntertown. In the documents submitted by Parkview, there are general architectural principles included.

Officials wrote in those documents that Huntertown Crossing will be a “high-quality development where buildings will fit harmoniously within a unifying site and landscape setting…the architecture shall allow this pedestrian friendly landscape to read clearly…and achieve a balance between simplicity and complexity in form and massing. Buildings should be designed to express a richness and complexity at pedestrian scale while expressing a clarity and simplicity farther away, at highway scale. As a result, articulated elevations, corners and rooflines are encouraged.”

Another section deals with required building materials:

“The choice of materials should be guided by functional and aesthetic concerns, free of gimmicks or faux finishes…therefore, brick shall look like brick, steel like steel and so on. Materials shall also be selected to embody their virtues, that is, concrete for mass, steel for span, brick for texture…with an expected life of 50 years for durability.”

Parcel owners are required to submit a site development plan and other details to an architectural control committee, the document says.

Building materials that fit the Parkview aesthetic include steel, concrete, precast concrete, stone, brick and glass “tinted and clear,” the documents stipulate. Inappropriate materials include exposed plywood or exposed wood, corrugated or pre-engineered metals, unfinished concrete masonry units, gymsum wall panels and plastics.

Another clause prohibits any Parkview competitor from operating in the neighborhood center. Those competitors would include any hospital, any health care management company or other entity that owns, operates and/or manages hospitals, any urgent care clinic or facility or any physician office not owned by or affiliated with Parkview.

According to Huntertown’s zoning ordinances found online, a neighborhood center permits a community facility, medical facility or office, professional offices, residential facilities, retail and food and beverage services, among others.