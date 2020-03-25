Parkview out of masks kits after ‘overwhelming response’ from community; more available tomorrow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health has run out of masks kits for volunteers to sew after an outpouring of community support.

Earlier this week, Parkview asked for the community’s help to make masks for patients using sewing kits that contain medical grade materials. The masks created using the sewing kits will be used for patients because the material isn’t N95 certified, but they could be used as a last resort for doctors and nurses.

The health network said Wednesday that “due to an overwhelming response,” its supply of masks kits had been depleted. Parkview staff distributed 221 kits to community members Wednesday morning, it said.

More kits would be available Thursday morning, Parkview said.

“We … are incredibly humbled by and grateful for your support,” Parkview said.

Parkview is still accepting other mask donations.

Residents can e-mail Make-A-Mask@parkview.com with any questions about the mask-making kits or the mask donation process.