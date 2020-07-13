Parkview opens center for child development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Parkview Pediatric Developmental Center (PPDC) is now open and ready to serve the children and families living with developmental delays in the community.

PPDC helps families and children understand and manage developmental delays, including autism and other conditions.

Children from birth to age 18 are able to be treated at the facility, with a team approach to evaluate and diagnose autism and other developmental delays.

Providers include: pediatric developmental physician, child psychologist, speech and occupational therapists, mental health therapist and nurse practitioners.

“For children with developmental delays, early intervention is key to helping them live a more enriched life,” said Patti Brahe, senior vice-president, Parkview Women’s & Children’s service line. “By providing family-centered care, we can help children and their loved ones better manage their unique needs, and help set them up for later success in school, the workplace and their community.”

Specialized services at the Parkview Pediatric Developmental Center include:

Occupational and speech therapy

Mental health counseling

Child psychology services

Floor time therapy

Additional testing

A neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) follow-up clinic

To make an appointment or learn more about the center, call 260-266-5400. Some patients may require a referral from their pediatrician.

Enhanced cleaning procedures, staggered appointment times and social distancing measures are in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.