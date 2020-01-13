Parkview offers look at new health campus off Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health has announced its plan for the lot where the old Bandidos operated along Illinois Road.

An aerial view of the planned Parkview Inverness health at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard is shown. (Parkview Health)

The Parkview Inverness health campus at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard will include two facilities – a medical office building and an outpatient center. Available services will include imaging, lab, cardiology, podiatry and other specialties, along with a walk-in clinic, adult and pediatric primary care, pharmacy, infusion, therapy, expanded outpatient surgery options and other services.

WANE 15 first reported the proposal earlier this month.

“As more people choose Parkview, we’re committed to making high-quality care more accessible to southwest Fort Wayne and the surrounding area,” said John Bowen, chief operating officer, Parkview Regional Medical Center & Affiliates. “By bringing together several care options and specialty services in one unique location at Parkview Inverness, we will make accessing Parkview providers even more convenient for our community. Once completed, this campus will also allow Parkview to introduce new care models that will further innovate how we deliver care.”

The new one story medical office building, which is currently under construction, is set to open this summer. The outpatient center, which will be three stories with a basement, should be complete in 2021.