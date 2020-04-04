Parkview offering extended telehealth resources for patients

The following is from Parkview Health regarding an additional MyChart services:

See a healthcare provider from your computer, tablet or smartphone. On a virtual visit, our clinicians can diagnose and treat non-emergency, non-emergent medical issues. And by seeing a provider from home, you can reduce your exposure to other illnesses.

1. MyChart Video Visit

MyChart lets you talk to the next available Parkview primary care provider through a video visit. This service is open to anyone in Indiana, even if you don’t have a Parkview provider. Video visits are available from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily. Common conditions treated include: cold, cough, flu, allergies, pink eye, sore throat, respiratory issues, sinus problems, skin problems and more!

This service is only available while you are in Indiana.



2. NEW! MyChart Video Visits with your Parkview provider

With this service, you have the option of talking to your specific primary or specialty care provider through a video visit. Visits are available during individual provider office hours, so contact your PPG provider to ask about scheduling a video visit.

This service is only available while you are in Indiana or Ohio.

Now more than ever, we’re here for you.

To learn more about Parkview virtual care options, click here.