FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over two years after construction started on a new outpatient center for Parkview Health in southwest Fort Wayne, the new facility is less than a month away from opening.

The new facility, the Parkview Southwest Outpatient Center, will open Nov. 1 and will consist of 96,100-square-foot building.

“We are so excited,” said John Bowen, president of Parkview Regional Medical Center. “This has been years in planning, and so for this to become a reality, it’s just a dream come true.”

The facility will consist of three floors, with the first floor providing urgent care and emergency room care services where doctors can tell patients which service best suits their needs.

The second floor will consist of specialty care clinics that include cardiology, urology, podiatry, neurosciences and other services.

The third floor is still under construction, but the area will eventually house an Orthopaedics Northeast location that will open in 2024.

The facility is located at 8202 Glencarin Blvd.