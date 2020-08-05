Parkview named one of Newsweek’s ‘Best Maternity Care Hospitals’ for 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Regional Medical Center has been named one of Newsweek’s ‘Best Maternity Care Hospitals’ for 2020.

Parkview Regional Medical Center announced this honor on Tuesday saying that this distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

“From prenatal to delivery to newborn care, we’re focused on providing a warm, safe and comfortable experience for every family,” said Patti Brahe, senior vice president, women’s and children’s services, Parkview Health. “This recognition is a direct reflection of our co-workers’ world-class teamwork and dedication to moms and babies. We are grateful for all the Parkview moms who have entrusted us with their care.”

Hospitals that are named as a ‘Best Maternity Care Hospital’ have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics, the release says. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, C-section and episiotomy. In addition to compliance with process measures including: newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

“Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, Newsweek. “These facilities stand out for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”

‘Best Maternity Care Hospitals’ is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series. Parkview Regional Medical Center was one of less than 250 hospitals to receive the honor for 2020.

To see the full list of recipients, visit https://www.newsweek.com/best-maternity-care-hospitals-2020.