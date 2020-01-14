Parkview moves ER entrance as new tower rises

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Regional Medical Center will have a new emergency entrance for several months, as crews construct a new addition at the hospital.

Parkview Health said Tuesday that the emergency entrance will be relocated to Entrance 1 beginning Jan. 20. The relocation will last until Aug. 24, 2020.

Directional signage will be placed throughout the PRMC campus to guide emergency traffic.

Parkview is building a new six-story tower that will add 72 patient beds to the hospital. Construction should be complete in December.

