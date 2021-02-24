Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation celebrates 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine being administered

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health’s Mirro Center for Research and Innovation is celebrating a COVID-19 vaccine milestone. Wednesday, February 24th marked the vaccine clinic administering its 50,000th vaccine dosage.

The team at Parkview Mirro Center said now is the time to reflect on the moment, but still look forward at the work that needs to be done.

The Mirro Center became the first place in Indiana to administer a COVID-19 vaccine on December 14th. Fast forward to just over two months, 50,000 vaccine doses haven been given out.

Parkview said the Mirro Center is the largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the region. Only two other clinics in the state give out as many, or more vaccines than the Mirro Center.

Parkview said the 50,000th milestone is huge, and it feels it’s doing what it set out to do.

“And we had just four weeks to figure out how to set up and run a mass vaccination clinic. And from the beginning, we set a goal, we wanted to be able to vaccinate at least 1,000 Hoosiers a day. And we were able to figure out the right configuration, the right workflow, the right staffing to be able to deliver that,” said Dr. Jeff Boord, Chief Quality and Safety Officer for Parkview Health.

Parkview said as more people are able to get the vaccine, it will continue its process to give out a thousand vaccines a day.

