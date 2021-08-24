Parkview, Lutheran seeing concerning increase in COVID patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a Public Health Advisory issued Monday in which he pushed for masking and vaccinations, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said it was “critically important” local healthcare systems not become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Sutter said local hospitals systems were “rapidly filling up” with COVID-19 patients amid an “alarming increase” in cases in Allen County and across the state.

So how much space is available at local hospitals? WANE 15 reached out to Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network to find out.

PARKVIEW HEALTH

We currently have adequate capacity, but the recent increase we have seen in COVID-19 patients is straining our hospitals and causing great concern. Our hospitals have not been at a point where we cannot accept patients, but we have been experiencing a high census in our emergency departments and other care units related to an increase in COVID-19 patients. Our co-workers are our most valuable resource, and we know that caregiver fatigue is all too real during the pandemic. To continue to care for our teams as they care for the community, we’ve implemented multiple support programs – especially for those on the frontline – including mental health resources, free meals, and childcare assistance. Parkview Health

LUTHERAN HEALTH NETWORK

Like many areas of the country, Lutheran Health Network hospitals are seeing an increase in admissions of COVID-positive patients and challenges with staffing. We currently have capacity in both medical and critical units and can provide care for anyone who needs medical attention. This is a day to day situation and we are monitoring it carefully. Our team has adapted regularly based on what we have learned during the pandemic. We are actively hiring for new nurses on our team and are filling gaps with contracted nurses. Lutheran Health Network urges all to take the steps necessary to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Put your health first and seek the care that you need, especially in an emergency. We encourage all to be vaccinated. Lutheran Health Network

For more information on hospitalization rates throughout the state of Indiana, visit coronavirus.in.gov and scroll down to the Hospitalization table.