LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopened Monday morning after a weekend of air conditioning issues that led to the relocation of patients and the cancelation of surgeries and procedures.

All services at the hospital resumed at 7 a.m. following an air conditioning outage that caused the closure Friday. Parkview said in a statement the air conditioning unit was entirely replaced, and temperatures at the hospital have returned to comfortable levels.

“We certainly weren’t anticipating this outage, and teams from across the health system have been working around the clock to restore services,” said Greg Johnson, regional market president of Parkview Health. “The teamwork has been outstanding, and we are incredibly grateful for their dedication to caring for this community.”