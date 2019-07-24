Parkview Huntington Hospital awarded grant for rural residency program

by: Bray Snyder

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Huntington Hospital received a grant to create a family medicine rural residency program.

The grant, totaling nearly $750,000, was given for the hospital to increase the number of physicians choosing to practice in rural areas of the United States.

“Research demonstrates that physicians who train in rural communities are likely to stay in those communities to practice medicine,” said Juli Johnson, president of Parkview Huntington Hospital.

Parkview Huntington Hospital is one of 27 Rural Residency Planning and Development Program grant recipients nationwide, and the only recipient in the Midwest region including Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Anticipated to begin in 2022, Parkview’s program would accommodate four family medicine residents per year.

