Parkview Heart Institute announces affiliation with Cleveland Clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — Parkview Heart Institute is adding a partner to bring patients better cardiovascular care. The heart hospital announced they will have an affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute.

Parkview says with this addition they’ll be bringing the nation’s leading cardiovascular care to patients in the region. U.S. News & World Report ranked Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute number one for cardiology and heart surgery for the last 25 years.

