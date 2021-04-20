Parkview Health’s Graduate Medical Education Program earns initial accreditation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health announced it has earned initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) for its two new graduate medical education programs, which will help attract, train and retain physicians in the region.

ACGME is an independent organization that sets and monitors the professional educational standards for preparing physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care to all Americans, the press release said. Parkview received accreditation for its internal medicine and general surgery programs, which will welcome residents in July 2022.

“Accreditation is a significant milestone in the launch of Parkview’s graduate medical education programs,” said Susan Steffy, MD, chief medical officer, Parkview Hospital Randallia, who is serving as Parkview’s designated institutional official to ACGME. “We appreciate the dedication of the team that has been working to ensure our programs will meet ACGME standards. We remain focused on creating programs that provide world-class training and experience for our medical residents, and simultaneously improves access to high-quality care for patients in our communities.”

With ACGME accreditation, Parkview Health said its internal medicine and general surgery residency programs can participate in the National Resident Matching Program, also known as The Match. The Match is an independent organization that provides an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors.

Medical students can begin applying for Parkview’s graduate medical education programs via The Match beginning in September, the press release said. Applicants will be matched in March 2022, with programs starting in July 2022.

For more information on Parkview’s graduate medical education program, visit parkview.com/GME.