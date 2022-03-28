FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Parkview Health released a survey on Monday to collect feedback from the community on ways to improve their services.

Available in English, Spanish, and Burmese, Parkview Health relies on responses from the survey to develop community health improvement plans and encourage collaboration with community organizations and leaders.

“The Community Health Needs Assessment is a valuable tool in helping us make a difference in the health and well-being of the region,” said Sarah GiaQuinta, MD, vice president, community health and equity, Parkview Health. “The survey helps us better understand area health outcomes and identify the barriers to health that many face each day, such as access to healthy food, transportation, childcare, and housing. Each community we serve is unique, and it’s important to obtain input from individuals who reside in and provide services throughout the region. We want everyone to feel heard and valued.”

Responses are anonymous and will take 5 to 10 minutes to complete. Visit here to take the survey.