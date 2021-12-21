Parkview Health: prices by 2025 will be lower than 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health leaders used a public meeting last week to fulfill requirements of a new Indiana law and to mitigate concerns over high prices.

“We took a double digit decrease in our contracted rates (with Anthem) and really focused on those areas that we’re hearing from the community and from employers,” CEO Mike Packnett said towards the end of the hour-long presentation.

A recording of the meeting was provided to WANE 15 but Parkview would not allow us to air any portion of it. The meeting was publicized for two weeks on the Parkview webpage.

In an additional email, a spokesperson wrote “Parkview Health is committed to a long-term plan to reduce prices. Beginning in 2020, we reduced outpatient lab, imaging and drug prices with all payors and gave an immediate price reduction to our largest commercial payors.

“In 2021, we committed to no price increases with all payors. In 2022 and beyond, our plans include additional community investment to reduce the cost of care, such as more ambulatory surgery options for patients.

“The long-term impact of these price reductions and investments means that, by 2025, our prices will be significantly lower than in 2020.”

Other topics discussed in the meeting were the community vaccination clinics, operating performance and community contributions.

Packnett opened the meeting by stating Parkview Health is ready to serve the community and they are at their best when the communities need them the most.

In the past 60 days, Parkview Regional Medical Center has seen a record adult acute census around 490. The ICU is above 150 percent capacity.

Neither PRMC nor Randallia hospitals were forced to shut down their Emergency Rooms for Ambulance traffic and incoming patients.

Parkview noted their community contributions with outreach health screenings to the homeless, among others.

Parkview administered 160,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in multiples sites across the region and gave around 185,000 COVID-19 tests.