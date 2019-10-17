Parkview Health places 3rd in Fort Wayne Mac & Cheese Fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2019 Fort Wayne Mac & Cheese Fest ended with a podium finish from one of the area’s hospitals.

The cheesy competition was held at the recently-opened Headwaters Park on Saturday, October 12 from noon to 3:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event went to benefit the Community Harvest Food Bank, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Black Canyon Restaurant took the top spot, while Shigs In Pit took the runner-up. Parkview Health placed third, beating out Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern, Famous Ron’s, and McAlister’s Deli.

While it may be more conventional to visit Black Canyon or Shigs In Pit for some good mac & cheese, the Parkview Health Cafeteria is also open to visitors daily. To hear a recorded message listing featured daily menu options , call (260) 266-6368.

The event says they sold out of tickets on August 16, nearly two months beforehand.