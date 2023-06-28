FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health welcomed four representatives from Plock, Poland in the first-ever physician exchange with Fort Wayne Sister Cities International.

According to Parkview Health, from June 13 to 18 Parkview hosted three physicians from Plock Holy Trinity Hospital. The three physicians, Dr. Pawel Sobieski, Dr. Marek Roman Brzezinski, and Dr. Piotr Branczewski, were joined by Holy Trinity CEO Marek Stawicki.

During the visit, the guest met with leaders and physicians at Parkview to discuss their facilities, services, cities, and culture. The guests shared the 600-year history of Holy Trinity Hospital along with the key role the hospital is playing in the aid of Ukrainian refugees.

Holy Trinity Hospital’s Dr. Pawel Sobieski, left, watches Dr. Kevin Pei, medical director for simulation at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, demonstrate surgical training equipment in Parkview’s Simulation Lab. (Courtesy Parkview Health)

“Listening, learning, and sharing are how we grow and advance, not just as healthcare providers, but as a community,” said Ray Dusman, MD, president, physician, and clinical enterprise, Parkview Health.

This is not Parkview’s first interaction with Plock as Parkview’s Iwona Podzielinski, MD, a gynecologic oncologist with the Packnett Family Cancer Institute, is from Plock and was born at Holy Trinity Hospital.

Pictured with TinCaps mascot Johnny, left, are Dr. Piotr Branczewski, Dr. Pawel Sobieski, Marek Stawicki and Dr. Marek Brzezinski. Though the guests had never been to a baseball game, they were willing to try their hand at the sport and threw the ceremonial first pitch. (Courtesy Parkview Health)

“Both Plock and Parkview hold a special place in my heart,” Dr. Podzielinski said. “Parkview has helped me to share my heritage and support my hometown in various ways. It was an honor to be a part of our first physician exchange, an experience that created a positive impact for all involved.”

During the exchange, the visitors experienced multiple Parkview locations, getting the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technology. The group also had the opportunity to experience the local culture by attending a TinCaps game at Parkview Field and even throwing the game’s first pitch.