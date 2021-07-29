Parkview Health hosting career fair for support roles in August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is searching for employees in various support services positions.

The career fair will be held at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation. Attendees can meet with leaders and learn about careers in:

Food services

Housekeeping (also known as environmental services)

Warehouse distribution

Maintenance

Public safety

Pharmacy techs

Registered dietitians

Recruiters and hiring leaders will be on hand to discuss full- and part-time roles at Parkview Health. Attendees can learn about employee benefits, including health insurance, paid time off and opportunities for professional growth.

Sessions will be from 9-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. Walk-ins will also be welcome. To register for a session, visit Parkview Health’s website.