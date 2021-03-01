Parkview Health holding virtual career fair for nurses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is holding a virtual RN career fair for nursing students, new graduates and experienced registered nurses.

The career fair is held on March 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Attendees will be scheduled for 15-minute meetings with nursing leaders from across the system so the candidates can explore areas of interest and learn more about career opportunities with Parkview Health.

“The best way to learn what it means to be a Parkview nurse is to talk directly to a Parkview nurse,” said Jeffrey Rice, director, talent acquisition, Parkview Health. “The virtual format allows us to not only follow safety precautions, but also create one-on-one connections with our current nurses and potential future nurses. We’re looking forward to showing candidates how Parkview can help them be their best and launch or grow their careers.”

During registration, attendees will select their available times and areas of interest. Parkview Health said said a link will be provided once a meeting has been scheduled. Attendees are required to register by Friday.

To learn more or register for the Parkview Virtual RN Career Fair, visit Parkview Health’s website.