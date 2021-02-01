Parkview Health disputes another New York Times charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the second time in less than two years, The New York Times has included Parkview Health as an example of aggressive pricing.

The Feb. 1 article “How Rich Hospitals Profit From Patients in Car Crashes” claims Parkview used a century-old lien law “to bypass insurers and charge patients, especially poorer ones, the full amount.”

In a statement to WANE 15, Parkview Health says it was following the law, rarely used the specific practice and has stopped completely after a judge’s ruling.

Parkview is included by the authors with hospitals in Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

Parkview Regional Medical Center pictured again in the New York Times.

The Times claims Parkview treated Medicaid as “government assistance” and not health insurance. This allowed the health system to skip the lower collection from Medicaid and charge accident patients a higher price. Using older law, they could put a lien on the patient’s property or expected settlements. The article, and Judge Craig Bobay’s ruling, say Parkview was the only hospital system in the state with this interpretation.

The Times says Parkview Health declined an interview for the article but provided a statement from its chief legal officer, David Storey. He was quoted by the Times that the health system no longer files liens against Medicaid patients. “Parkview has always taken a conservative and fair approach to collections,” he said in the article.

WANE 15 was given a full, lengthier copy of Parkview’s reply to the Times, which the paper did not print. The full text is included at the end of this story. No additional comments were provided to WANE 15.

The specific case involved Monica Smith of Garrett, who was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center after a 2016 auto crash. She was covered by Indiana’s Medicaid and showed her card. She spent three days in the hospital and weeks in a neck brace. Medicaid would have paid $2,500 but the price ballooned to $12,856 when the hospital pursued a lien against her expected settlement from the other driver.

The case was settled in the summer of 2020. Judge Bobay ruled the “Indiana Medicaid office, not the hospital, has the responsibility to seek recoupment of the payments in cases such as Smith’s.”

In May of 2019, The New York Times accused Parkview of charging patients some of the highest prices in the country, which Parkview strongly denies and the American Hospital Association questions.

Parkview Health’s full statement to the New York Times:

In the cases you reference, the legal issue was whether a hospital should first seek payment from Medicaid or from a third-party liability insurance company when attempting to collect a debt under the Indiana Hospital Lien Act. Parkview Health has always followed the requirements of the Hospital Lien Act to ensure that patients are treated fairly after an accident where a third-party liability insurer may be obligated to pay for some or all of the health care services provided to the patient.

Pursuant to prior caselaw and the Indiana Medicaid Manual, Parkview’s previous practice was to file a hospital lien to hold its place in line for payment while the patient and his/her attorney sought payment from the third party insurance company. Parkview would then expect to be paid by the third-party insurance company first and, if necessary, bill Medicaid as the payer of last resort on any remaining unpaid balance due. This is how the Indiana Hospital Lien Act had been interpreted by the courts for many years. Throughout 2019 and early-2020, however, several cases challenged whether hospitals must bill Medicaid before seeking reimbursement from the third-party liability insurance company. A local court ruled that the Hospital Lien Act should now be interpreted to say that hospitals should bill Medicaid first. In light of this change in the interpretation of the Hospital Lien Act, Parkview modified its approach and began seeking reimbursement from Medicaid rather than continuing to litigate further about the proper interpretation of the Lien Act.

It’s important to note that Parkview utilizes hospital liens to seek payment from patients in very few situations. Moreover, Parkview has always taken a conservative and fair approach to collections. For example, it has been our long-standing policy not to pursue aggressive collection actions like seeking body attachments against patients for unpaid debts or attempting to foreclose on a patient’s home or other property to collect a debt. Additionally, Parkview offers an extensive financial assistance program to help patients in need (see www.parkview.com/patients-visitors/financial-assistance) and does not turn away patients who need medically necessary care based on their ability to pay.

Parkview sees more than 1 million patients a year, and lien scenarios represent less than one-tenth of 1 percent of the care we provide to our communities. Following the change in interpretation of the Hospital Lien Act, we anticipate Parkview could file approximately 300 hospital liens annually. For discharge/service dates July 1 through December 31, 2020, after the new interpretation was issued, 157 liens have been filed.

Consistent with Indiana lien statutes, liens are initially filed based on hospital charges in the same manner that other payers are billed. The hospital’s balances are always “in line behind” the patient’s 20 percent, the attorney’s percentage (per their agreement with each patient) and the attorney’s expenses. If the amount left from the settlement after these deductions is less than the hospital balance, the hospital has agreed to accept the statutory amount as payment in full. Also, in the event that the third-party liability carrier does not reimburse the claim, Parkview works with the patient to provide financial assistance.

Additional information: Liens are used as a mechanism to preserve our place in line for reimbursement from the payer. In most non-lien healthcare scenarios, the payer such as Medicare pays the hospital directly and in this way the hospital has preserved a place in line to receive reimbursement for services provided. This is the assignment of benefits concept. In third-party liability situations, the auto insurer generally pays the patient directly and in the absence of a lien, will not inform the hospital of payment. Lien statutes were put in place by states to help providers preserve a place in line based on formulas defined by the state.