Parkview Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic moving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health announced it’s moving its COVID-19 vaccine clinic out of the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation. The change will begin on July 1st.

The vaccine clinic will now operate at 3718 New Vision Drive, Building C, on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus.

“We are extremely proud of all that our vaccine clinic team has accomplished at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, providing more than 130,000 shots since we opened the clinic on Dec. 14. It took world-class teamwork, innovation and dedication to run the clinic, which at one point gave an average of 1,200 shots per day,” said Michelle Charles, vice president, nursing informatics, Parkview Health. “As vaccination rates slow, we are moving to a location that will better fit our needs. We’re also partnering with organizations throughout the area to provide pop-up clinics, creating greater access to vaccines and protecting more people in our community.”

Parkview Health said clinic hours are subject to change based on demand. Click here to see updates.

The hospital system also announced July holiday hours for the New Vision clinic:

Thursday, July 1, 3-7 p.m.

July 2-5, closed

Tuesday, July 6, 3-7 p.m.

July 7-8, closed

Friday, July 9, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 10, 8 a.m. – noon

Scheduled hours effective July 12:

Mondays, 3-7 p.m.

Fridays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m.- noon

Appointments are encouraged and can be made by clicking here, or by calling 2-1-1. Walk-in appointments are available during clinic hours and are subject to availability.