FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The CEO of the region’s largest hospital network is retiring.

Mike Packnett, who has led Parkview Health for more than 16 years, will retire at the end of the year, Parkview announced Thursday.

Mike Packnett

Packnett held grow Parkview from from 50 providers and 6,300 employees to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 employees across 16 counties. During his tenure, Parkview expanded into Wabash, Kosciusko and DeKalb counties, opened Parkview Regional Medical Center, and added the Parkview Cancer Institute.

“Mike Packnett has served Parkview Health, as well as the northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio region, in the best way he knows how – for others,” said Dan Starr, CEO of Do it Best Corp., and chairman of the Parkview Health Board of Directors. “He is an incredibly humble and compelling leader who has spent years cultivating a culture focused on delivering compassionate care. He has also nurtured partnerships with numerous organizations in the region to help improve community health and access to care as more individuals seek a Parkview experience.”

The Parkview Health board named Rick Henvey, the current president of healthcare operations, CEO starting in January 2023.