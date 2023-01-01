WANE 15
Leilani Rue was the first baby born at an Allen County Parkview hospital this year
by: Ashlye Silva
Posted: Jan 1, 2023 / 06:40 PM EST
Updated: Jan 1, 2023 / 06:48 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health announced that the first baby born in an Allen County Parkview hospital in 2023 is a baby girl.
Leilani Rue was born at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
