FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health has once again been nationally recognized for professional nursing practice, the regional health system said Tuesday in a release.

For a second time, nine Parkview hospitals earned the status through the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program. The accreditation sets apart healthcare organizations that meet high standards for nursing excellence.

Parkview hospitals that earned Magnet accreditation this year include:

Parkview Huntington Hospital

Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Parkview Noble Hospital

Parkview Ortho Hospital

Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates (which includes Parkview Regional Medical Center, Parkview Hospital Randallia and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute)

Parkview Wabash Hospital

Parkview Whitley Hospital

As the newest member of the health system, Parkview DeKalb Hospital will be eligible for Magnet recognition during the next accreditation cycle, the health system said in the release.