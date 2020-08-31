Parkview Field to host a movie night

'A League of Their Own' will be played on ballpark's new video board

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Field will welcome fans back into the ballpark with a movie night.

The ballpark will screen the 1992 Tom Hanks hit “A League of Their Own” on the new video board Friday, Sept. 11. Gates open at 6:30 and the movie will start at 7:15.

The event will be open to 1,000 fans, and seating will be assigned to ensure proper social distancing.

Tickets are $15 per person and include a seat, a voucher for a hot dog, a bag of chips, and a drink.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Masks must be worn by fans while entering, exiting, and moving around Parkview Field. (Masks may be removed when in reserved seats and distanced from other guests.) The TinCaps ask that fans keep in mind the health, comfort, and enjoyment of those around them. A concession stand and The Orchard Team Store will be open during the event. All transactions will be cashless.

In addition to social distancing, Parkview Field is equipped with new hand-sanitizing stations around the venue. Staff will be routinely sanitizing the ballpark during the event, too.

The Parkview Field Movie Night is rain or shine, with no refunds, pass-outs, or exchanges.

Fans seeking more than eight seats together or ADA accessible seating can contact the team by emailing tickets@tincaps.com.