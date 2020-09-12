Parkview Field shows movie based on

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Tincaps were not able to have their season this year because of COVID-19 but they could not let a summer go by without any baseball at Parkview Field.

They hosted a showing of the 1992 comedy movie “A League of Our Own”, a fictional depiction of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). Around 700 people showed up to watch the film. They had hoped to have the remaining players from Fort Wayne’s AAGPBL team, the Daisies but could not because of the pandemic.

Rita Carteaux, 93, grew up in Fort Wayne and was drafted into the league when she was 18. She first played catcher for the Racine Bells and was later traded to the Peoria Redwings. While she only played for one season, she said the movie is pretty similar to how it really was to play for the league, and she enjoyed that it allowed her to travel.

“We traveled from team to team when we were playing the teams, then we stayed in hotels,” said Carteaux. “It was a lot of fun, really.”

WANE 15’s Nicholas Ferrari put together a weather forecast for the showing and Terra Brantley sang the National Anthem beforehand.