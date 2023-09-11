FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Field has been named the #1 for the top game-day experience in Minor League Baseball (MiLB) for the second year in a row.

According to Stadium Journey the stadium where the Tincaps play offers the best when it comes to the patented FANFARE scoring metric. The metric considers the ballpark’s food and beverage options, gameday atmosphere, surrounding neighborhood, access to the park, return on investment, and more.

According to reviews on Stadium Journey’s website, “Parkview Field is one of my favorite places in the minor leagues, and before its construction, I never looked forward to a visit to Ft. Wayne. It has opened my eyes, and many others, to the downtown area that has changed dramatically since the ballpark’s opening. Redevelopment is still taking place around the stadium, and it has also attracted a few other sports teams to town.”

The stadium was given 4.71 stars out of 5 with the second stadium, Not Bailey Stadium in Vancouver Canada being given 4.57 stars out of 5.

