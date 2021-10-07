Parkview Field ranked #1 ballpark experience in MiLB

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Parkview Field, has been named the top game-day experience among Minor League Baseball (MiLB) according to Stadium Journey.

Stadium Journey said it has reviewed over 2,400 venues throughout 31 countries in its search for the best game-day experience. Ballparks were rated according to the publication’s “FANFARE” system, which takes into account all aspects of the game-day experience, including: food, atmosphere, neighborhood, fans, access and value.

Stadium Journey awarded Parkview Field five stars for food/beverage, atmosphere, fans, return on investment, and extras. The TinCaps received four out of five stars in the categories of neighborhood and access.

“Parkview Field is a near-perfect venue for baseball and other events in downtown Fort Wayne,” according to Stadium Journey’s review. “It offers a bounty of viewing options, a variety of ballpark grub and is within walkable distance to restaurants and entertainment venues. The neighborhood will only improve once Electric Works opens up in the old GE Building.”

Top three ballparks:

Parkview Field scored 4.71 out of 5 Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina scored 4.43 out of 5 (Boston Red Sox-affiliated Greenville Drive) Maimonides Park scored 4.29 out of 5 (the New York Mets-affiliated Brooklyn Cyclones’)

“This is awesome news not only for the TinCaps, but for our entire community,” said Mike Nutter, TinCaps President. “We appreciate the diligence of Stadium Journey in what they do for our industry.”

The San Diego Padres affiliate was promoted to the High-A classification of MiLB in 2021 after previously competing at the Low-A level. In previous years, Parkview Field said it has received the the top overall ranking among MiLB ballparks across all classifications. Stadium Journey has yet to release its latest rankings for Double-A and Triple-A venues.

The TinCaps wrapped up their 12th season at Parkview Field in September. The team said its 2022 schedule will be released soon, with fans having the opportunity to purchase season tickets and book group outings shortly after.

Anyone interested in learning about special year-round events can visit ParkviewField.com to learn more.